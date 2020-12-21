With the protests entering 26th day, farmers began a day-long relay hunger strike from Monday, December 21, to mount pressure on the Centre to repeal the three new farm laws.

While addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border on Sunday, December 20, Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said that the hunger strike would take place in groups of 11 and will be repeated for the following days. He appealed to the farmer unions across the country to join them.

Leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union, Rakesh Tikait during the conference, urged citizens to skip a meal on December 23, on the occasion of Kisan Diwas and marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, remembering his work for the welfare of the farmers.

The government, meanwhile, sent an invite to the farmer unions for further talks. Tikait said the union workers would decide the next course of action accordingly.

Thousands of farmers have been staying at several border points of Delhi for more than three weeks, demanding a repeal of the new agriculture laws.

Several rounds of talks have taken place between the Centre and the farm union leaders in the past few weeks, but no definitive solution has been achieved to break the deadlock.

