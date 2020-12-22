Farmer Cycles 400 Kms From Faridkot To Tikri Border To Join Ongoing Farmers' Protest

A 45-year-old farmer cycled 400 kms from Faridkot to Delhi's Tikri Border to join the ongoing farmer's protest against the three farm laws.

A resident of Rameana village in Faridkot district of Punjab, Pal Sandhu said that he was eager to join the protests since he came to know about the condition of the fellow farmers, who are braving Delhi winters.

"I felt restless back home," Sandhu said as quoted by The Week. Sandhu's brother had left a few days earlier to join the protests at Tikri. He started his journey from home on December 19 morning and rode for two days.

Reading a revolutionary poem by noted Punjabi poet 'Pash', to those gathered around him, Sandhu said it defined the current struggle of the farmers of India.

Speaking to the media about the importance of the protest, Sandhu said if we do not become a part of this movement, then we are a 'living dead', referring to Pash's poem. "We are all here because we farmers don't want our dreams to become nightmares."

When asked about how he managed to get meals for two days to maintain his lengthy journey, Sandhu, said it was managed by the blessing of the Guru, "Sab Guru ki kripa se ho gaya".

Many people on the way gave him food and hot water. "More people are travelling to join the protests at the Delhi border points. There is a feeling of solidarity among people right now," he added.

A meeting between Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leaders and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday, December 22, about the new farm laws, is currently underway at Krishi Bhawan. The farmers have been protesting on multiple border points of Delhi for 27 days now, as the talks between the farmers and the Centre fail to produce any decisive result.

Also Read: 'Love Jihad Law': 6 Arrested By UP Police For 'Unlawful Conversion', ₹25,000 Reward On 5 Others

