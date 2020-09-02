Domestic Workers Protest In Chennai Over Job Loss, Ignorance During Pandemic

Domestic workers of the Pengal Thozhilalar Sangam (a Women's Workers Association) in Chennai on September 2, urging the state government to provide them with some kind of aid for their loss of livelihood because of the COVID-19 induced lockdown for over five months.

Hundreds of women domestic workers from Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur gathered all together while maintaining social distancing and requested the government to issue orders to the employers to take the domestic workers back to work.

The workers also complained about the government's lack of concern towards them during these hard times, they demanded a formal meeting with the government. Some workers from Perumbakkam and Mogappair also alleged that they were subjected to social marginalisation by their respective employers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The reason for our protest is mainly because the apartments are not ready to take workers who hail from homes in the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board. The government removed our individual houses and built us homes in Perumbakkam, but if the employers say no to us, where will we go and work?" The News Minute quoted Karpagam, a domestic worker from Perumbakkam as saying.