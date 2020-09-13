Delhi Riots: Police Names Yadav, Yechury, 2 Professors, Filmmaker In Chargesheet

The Delhi police have named Swaraj Abhiyan's Yogendra Yadav, CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, economist and Prof Jayati Ghosh, activist Apporvanand, and film-maker Rahul Roy in its chargesheet filed in connection with the probe into the February Northeast Delhi riots. The chargesheet was filed in Karkardooma court by the Crime Branch. The reason cited was that the protests against CAA-NRC were held to 'malign' the image of the government, reported The Indian Express. Other names that were included in the chargesheet were of Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita, who recently got bail, Natasha Narwal and Jamia Millia Islamia's Gulfisha Fathima. These three have also been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in a case filed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. In the supplementary chargesheet, the police cited 'disclosure' statements of Narwal and Kalita, saying that both were given directions by Jayati Ghosh, Apoorvanand and Roy to protest in different parts of Delhi, the police informed the media. On the other hand, both Yechury and Yadav, police said, were named in Gulfisha's disclosure statement, stating that they took part in protests with an intention to 'provoke and mobilise' crowds. According to the media report, the disclosure statements of Kalita and Narwal are almost similar, mentioning the names of the same persons. Narwal and Kalita have not signed the disclosure statements, the chargesheet stated.

"In December, after passing CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), Jaidi (sic) Ghosh, Professor Apurva Nand (sic), Rahul Roy had explained that we have to protest against CAA/NRC for which we can go to any extreme, and Umar Khalid had also given some tips for doing protest against CAA/NRC. On the directions of these persons, Umar Khalid's United Against Hate Group and JCC (Jamia Coordination Committee) & members of our Pinjarra (sic) Tod together started a protest in different parts of Delhi.

On 20.12.2019, I along with other members of Pinjra Tod Group participated in the protest called by Chander Shekhar 'Rawan' (sic) in Darya Ganj. When police tried to stop the move towards Jantar Mantar, we instigated protesters to be violent due to which… several persons got injuries," Pinjra Tod members' statement as quoted by the media.

Speaking to India Today, Yechury said that the charges are illegitimate, and these illegal actions are a direct outcome of the politics of BJP's top leadership. He also tweeted about the same.

Delhi Police is under the Centre and Home Ministry. Its illegitimate, illegal actions are a direct outcome of the politics of BJP's top leadership. They are scared of legitimate peaceful protests by mainstream political parties & are misusing state power to target the Opposition https://t.co/8uGr4x1ylC — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) September 12, 2020



Yadav, on the other hand, alleged that news agency PTI misquoted the information by Police, stating them as co-conspirators, whereas, the police only gave the names mentioned in the chargesheet and does not mention them of any conspiracy. They do not hold any value in the eyes of law, he told the media.

This is factually incorrect report, hope @PTI_News withdraws it.

Supplementary chargesheet does NOT mention me as co-conspirator, or even as accused. One passing reference to me and Yechury, in an unauthenticated police statement (not admissible in court) by one accused. https://t.co/QurXmQdOr2 — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) September 12, 2020



Also Read: NEET 2020: Nearly 16 Lakh Students To Take Exam Today Amid COVID, Arrangements For Aspirants

