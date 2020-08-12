Delhi Police Sexually Assaulted 15 Women, 30 Men During Anti-CAA Protests At Jamia Nagar In February: Report

A report released by the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) on Tuesday, August 11, revealed that as many as 45 people were sexually assaulted by Delhi Police during a confrontation at Jamia Nagar on 10 February amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The NFIW is a 66-year-old social activism vehicle currently being led by activist Aruna Roy.

The protest took place during an attempted march to parliament that students of Jamia Millia Islamia led. They were stopped by Delhi Police, and residents of Jamia Nagar reportedly took part in the protest too.

The report in question is based on a fact-finding mission conducted by the organisation. During the mission, it collected testimonies from "survivors", and doctors and nurses who treated the people who were injured in the clashes.

The NFIW said that around 70 people suffered violence in the face-off -- all of them from the age group of 15 to 60. It also said that women and other protestors suffered targeted sexual assault.

"Women were molested by the male policemen, who attempted to tear their clothes, punched their breasts or stomped on them with their boots, as well as tried to insert their batons into the vaginas. At least 15 women who were stomped on in their private parts, and they suffered injuries in their vaginas (sic)," The Print quoted the NFIW as saying in its report. Aruna Roy released the report at a press conference.

The report added that men too suffered severe sexual assault. "The attack on their groins and rectum resulted in severe injuries," it said. As per the report, 15 women and 30 men suffered such abuse.

