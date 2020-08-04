Pakistan: Citizens Protest Over Killing Of Anti-Corruption Journalist In Western Balochistan

A recent murder of the local Pakistani journalist known for reporting on corruption has soared a wave of protests across Pakistan's western Baluchistan province.

On July 23, Anwar Jan Khetran was travelling back to his home in Nagarkot area of Barkhan district, when two unidentified men on a motorcycle approached and shot him. The journalist died on spot and the assailants absconded.

The family of the deceased filed a complaint accusing Regional Food and Welfare Minister Abdul Rehman Khetran for allegedly hiring gunmen to kill Jan.

According to The Guardian report, Anwar had reported on alleged graft linked to the powerful local leader. The deceased's brother Ghulam Sarwar said the reporter was threatened before his death.

Anwar worked for a daily newspaper Naveed-e-Pakistan and posted about corruption news on social media platforms. The media freedom campaign group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have called for an investigation into the murder.

Deputy commissioner for Barkhan Gul Mohammed informed the media the investigation on the case is underway, but the department that carried out some raids.

However, the minister has denied all the allegations in connection to the killing of the journalist. Three days after Anwar was shot dead, thousands of people gathered in his town calling for justice under, the media reported.

His killing comes days after the abduction of another well-known journalist Matiullah Jan in Islamabad.

According to the RSF's 2020 World Press Freedom Index, Pakistan remains one of the worst countries in the world for journalists, ranking 145th out of 180. Reportedly, seven journalists were killed in the country last year.

Baluchistan, in particular, has proven to be one of the most dangerous places, reporting the harassment of many foreign journalists and violence faced by local reporters.

