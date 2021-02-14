Canada Has Applauded India's Efforts To Resolve Centre-Farmer Deadlock Through Dialogue: Ministry Of External Affairs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has applauded the Indian government's efforts to resolve the Centre-farmer deadlock over the three farm laws through dialogue and negotiations.



According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Trudeau had recently called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he "commended" India's efforts. The development is seen as Canada's u-turn from its earlier stance that had raised questions regarding the human rights violations during the protests.

"You would have seen the readouts from both sides on the farmers protest, PM Trudeau has commended India's efforts to choose the path of dialogue as befitting in democracy. He also acknowledges the responsibility of his government in providing protection to Indian personnel and premises in Canada," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

Trudeau has also assured security to Indian missions and diplomats in Canada against the protests. The Centre believes that these protests are backed by Khalistan separatists and are a part of larger conspiracy to destabilise and defame India, The Times of India reported.



Last year, Trudeau had expressed concern about the farmers' protest and said: "The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends. Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest."

His statement had irked New Delhi which labelled his comments as "unwarranted".

While answering a question on the supply of vaccines to Canada, Anurag Srivastava said, "Decision on these supplies will, of course, be calibrated as per domestic production and the requirements of the national vaccination programme which is the largest vaccination drive in the world."

After backlash from Canadian Media for not procuring vaccines from India, Canada had requested Indian governments to supply the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pune - Based Serum Institute of India.

