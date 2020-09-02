Black Man Shot Dead By Los Angeles County Police For Bicycle Code Violation

In the latest incident of police killing a Black man, a cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police.

Benjamin Crump, the lawyer representing the deceased's family, claimed that the Black man, 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, was shot over 20 times in the back after two sheriff's deputies tried to stop him for a bicycle code violation, Deccan Herald reported.

However, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department, Kizzee was shot fewer than 20 times. His identity was confirmed by the county Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The killing has sparked protests in the city.

This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020

On Monday, August 31, Kizzee was riding his bike in the afternoon in Los Angeles County's Westmont neighbourhood, when two sheriff's deputies who had been driving by tried to stop him.



A sheriff's department spokesman, Brandon Dean, said that Kizzee ran for a block with the deputies following him. He then punched one of the deputies.

Both the deputies began shooting Kizzee.

Dean was not aware of the bicycle code Kizzee was suspected to have violated.

"They say he ran, dropped clothes and handgun. He didn't pick it up, but cops shot him in the back 20+ times then left him for hours," Crump said in a Twitter post.

On Monday evening, August 31, enraged demonstrators faced off with deputies outside a sheriff's department building.

Also Read: 'Would Take A Miracle For Him To Walk': Family Attorney Of Black Man Shot By US Cops