Caste discrimination
MP: Auto Drivers Protest Half-Naked In Bhopal Against Confiscation Drive

Image Credits: oneindia.com

Protest and injustice
Madhya Pradesh,  15 Dec 2021 10:20 AM GMT

Initially, the division bench of Madhya Pradesh High court Chief justice Ravi Malimath and justice Vijay Kumar Shukla had ordered the state transport department to implement central Motor Vehicle Amendment Rules, 2019.

In opposition to the confiscation drive, the autorickshaw drivers of Madhya Pradesh stepped out half-naked in front of the regional transport office on Tuesday.

This order prompted farmers to come on roads in opposition to the decision.

They voiced their concerns, stating that the pandemic has affected their livelihood and failed to bring their earnings back to pre-pandemic levels. Further, they added that Now, if the administration will confiscate our autos only to retrieve them from the court, we will be left with no source of earning. We won't be able to run our households, reported by The Free Press Journal

Objections By Court

According to transport officer Sanjay Tiwari, All the rickshaw drivers riding vehicles without either permit, fitness certificate or other required documents are being detained in the state. He added that if the rickshaws were confiscated, drivers and owners would have to pay fines in the court and get their permits made to get back their vehicles.

In accordance with reports, transport inspectors ran a check drive at ISBT, Govindpura, Ratibad and Halalpur bus stand on Tuesday and confiscated autorickshaws running without permit and relevance. After the High Court ruling came, around 200 autorickshaws were confiscated.

Also Read: World's Most Admired Men 2021: PM Modi Beats Putin, Biden & Imran Khan In Survey

Bhopal 
Confiscation 
Autos 

