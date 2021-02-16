Bengaluru Activist Disha Ravi Requested Greta Thunberg To Delete Her February 3 Tweet Containing 'Old Toolkit': Police

After Greta Thunberg tweeted the 'toolkit' to support farmers' protest on February 3, Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi urged the Thunberg on WhatsApp to remove her post as she apprehended the anti-terror UAPA law would be slapped against her, the Delhi Police said on Monday.



The Swedish climate activist deleted the tweet as per Ravi's request and later shared an edited copy of the document. The changes were made by Ravi, according to the police, reported The Times of India.

"Okay, can you not tweet the toolkit at all. Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am going to talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get UAPA against us," Disha wrote to Thunberg on WhatsApp.



The toolkit was shared by a Swedish teen environmental activist, Greta Thunberg to advance her support to the farmers protesting at the borders of Delhi against the three farm laws.

The document consists of several critical actions, including creating a 'Twitter storm' and 'protesting outside Indian embassies', which needed to be taken to support the farmers' agitation. While inspecting the WhatsApp chats between Thunberg and Disha Ravi, it came out that Disha had requested Greta Thunberg to delete the tweet as the 'toolkit' had her name in the document, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy during a press conference said that the toolkit is a dynamic document and has Khalistani links in it.



"It's a dynamic document which has a large number of hyperlinks, which are links to various google drives, google docs and websites. One of the important websites presents here is askindiawhy.com. This website has a lot of Pro-Khalistani content. So this document in itself has an action plan," Roy said adding that the document was accidentally shared.



"So this document was made to be shared with a limited number of people, who would then affect public opinion. Having global icons to follow this, this toolkit was made to publicise pro-Khalistan propaganda," Roy added.



The police have also said that Disha Ravi created the 'toolkit' affiliated to (farmers protest) along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and a Pune engineer Shantanu to spoil India's image.

Disha was arrested by Delhi police on Saturday from Bengaluru. The 'toolkit' was sent by Disha to environmental activist Greta Thunberg over Telegram app and also "wheedle her to act on it". Disha's Telegram account shows many links related to the toolkit were removed and the data was also deleted, police said.

