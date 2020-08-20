Belarus: Protests Demanding New Presidential Elections Intensify, European Union Announces Sanctions

Defying orders from the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to the police to clear the streets of the capital Minsk following protests of over a week, hundreds of protesters gathered in the capital on Wednesday evening, calling for the President to step down.

While hundreds of protesters calling for an end to Lukashenko's 26-year rule sought to gather outside the Interior Ministry in central Minsk, for the first time in a week, they were blocked by a large number of riot police. Earlier in the day, while Lukashenko had ordered the police to clear the streets, it only blocked the protesters' path to Interior Ministry, which runs the police.

Meanwhile, the European Union, while holding an emergency summit on the crisis, rejected Lukashenko's re-election in a disputed vote on August 9. The EU also announced financial sanctions against those involved in electoral frauds in Belarus.

"This is about the Belarusian people and their legitimate right to determine the future path of their country," Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive Commission, was quoted as saying by Reuters. Leyen added that the EU will "mobilize now an additional 53 million euros ($63 million) to support the Belarusian people in these challenging times." Meanwhile, Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, tweeted, "The brave citizens of Belarus are showing their voices will not be silenced by terror or torture."

The brave citizens of Belarus are showing their voices will not be silenced by terror or torture. The U.S. should support Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's call for fair elections. Russia must be told not to interfere—this is not about geopolitics but the right to choose one's leaders. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 19, 2020