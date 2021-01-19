People Power: Bengaluru Local Body Rolls Back Decision To Cut Trees For Drainage System After Residents Protest

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) rolled back the decision to fell trees for the construction of a drainage system near Athashri Road from Swami Vivekananda Road in the city's Whitefield area after the locals protested.

The decision comes after the members of citizens' group Namma Whitefield opposed the building of the drain alongside the newly tarred roads and staged a protest, The News Minute reported.

Founder of Namma Whitefield Sandeep Anirudhan said the concrete drains were initially proposed to allow water flow and avoid flooding. The group tried to get in touch with the officials but were not successful. They later posted the ordeal on social media, following which they met the official on Saturday, January 16.

Bad BBMP plan threatens trees!



At entrance of Athashri road the BBMP Engr has plans to fell trees to build drains. The road width can be reduced & drain can be built after tree line!@BBMPAdmn @BBMPCOMM @aranya_kfd Pls advise the Engineer.#MaraKadiBedi #SpareOurTrees pic.twitter.com/aV9x1YpBPm — Namma Whitefield (@NammaWhitefield) January 16, 2021

The BBMP Major Roads Engineer Shri Ramakrishna Reddy held a meeting with the residents and later inspected the area. Upon hearing their request to save the greenery, Reddy agreed to roll back the decision and decided to take alternative measures on the drain plan.

The road's edge will now be terminated with concrete shoulders instead of the drain, which will allow water to seep into the soil bed and provide water to trees. The existing drain will also be repaired. The residents have been asked to submit a written representation to other BBMP officials and the Commissioner.

Citizens later took to Facebook to thank BBMP and express their joy.

