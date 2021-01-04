Attempt To Murder Charge On Protesters For Dumping Cow Dung Outside BJP Leader's House

A group of protesters, who had unloaded a trolley of cow dung outside the house of former Punjab minister Tikshan Sud's residence, was booked under 'attempt to murder' among other charges by the Hoshiarpur Police.

The department formed a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

The FIR was filed by the district BJP secretary, Surinder Pal Bhatti, who is also an acquaintance of Sud. According to the complaint, Bhatti and his friend were on their way to meet Sud on January 1, when he saw a tractor-trolley heading in the same direction and later unloading the cow dung in front of Sud's house, The Indian Express reported.

He also claimed the group attempted to attack Sud but was protected by the guards. The driver tried to run the tractor over him and his friend, alleged Bhatti.

The group was reportedly irked over Centre's three new farm laws, and the comments made by the former minister on the ongoing protest, stating that the farmers were not aware of the laws and were on a picnic.

Speaking to the media, Hoshiarpur SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said that the police registered a case against the unidentified group under sections 452 ( house trespassing), and 506 (criminal intimidation). However, the copy of the complaint showed that FIR has been lodged under six sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 148 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful Assembly).

The eyewitnesses said the trolley never entered the house premises, but the guards got furious. However, there was no attack on anyone.

Bharti Kisan Union BKU (Rajewal) leaders on Sunday, threatened to block the streets of Jalandhar on January 7, if the case was not scrapped. BKU district President Mandeep Singh alleged that the state government was working under BJP's pressure.

"When no attack was made, and no one got hurt, how could attempt to murder, rioting sections be imposed on the farmers? If the case is not cancelled we will block roads in Jalandhar on January 7," he said.

