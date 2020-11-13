Protest and injustice

Arrested Kerala Journalist Not Allowed To Meet Lawyer, Speak To Family

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police, while he was on his way to Hathras to report the rape incident, has been denied permission to meet his lawyer and talk to his family.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   13 Nov 2020 8:41 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-13T14:13:08+05:30
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Arrested Kerala Journalist Not Allowed To Meet Lawyer, Speak To Family

Credits: OutlookIndia

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police, while he was on his way to Hathras to report the rape incident, has been denied permission to meet his lawyer and talk to his family.

It was only after the family and Kerala Union of Working Journalist (KUWJ) approached the Supreme Court against the alleged illegal detention, he was allowed to speak to his mother.

The family also demanded intervention from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Siddique's wife, Raihanath, said that Rahul Gandhi had assured his assistance and said he would share the representation with Priyanka Gandhi. Still, the family has not got any response or update from his office, India Today reported.

Siddique Kappan worked for Azhimukham news portal as its Delhi Correspondent. He along with four others were arrested on October 5, on their way to the village in Hathras to meet the family of an alleged gang-rape and murder victim, under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code 'on suspicion of their intention to commit some cognisable offence.'

The UP Police had later charged him under the anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), including others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Under the UAPA the government can designate an individual as a terrorist without trial.

The Police filed an FIR against them alleging that the men made attempts to incite riots, caste-based violence, disturb the peace and mobilise donations illegally through a website they operated.

According to a media report, the website contained the information about the date, time and location of protests over the Hathras incident, and also listed how one can avoid detention, prepare demonstrations etc. The UP Police' Special Task Force also alleged Siddique of having links with Campus Front of India. However, the family denied him having any such links.

Also Read Scholarship Scam: FIR Filed Against 105 In Dhanbad, Report Calls For Probe Of Phone Records

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian