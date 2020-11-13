Arrested Kerala Journalist Not Allowed To Meet Lawyer, Speak To Family

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police, while he was on his way to Hathras to report the rape incident, has been denied permission to meet his lawyer and talk to his family.

It was only after the family and Kerala Union of Working Journalist (KUWJ) approached the Supreme Court against the alleged illegal detention, he was allowed to speak to his mother.

The family also demanded intervention from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Siddique's wife, Raihanath, said that Rahul Gandhi had assured his assistance and said he would share the representation with Priyanka Gandhi. Still, the family has not got any response or update from his office, India Today reported.

Siddique Kappan worked for Azhimukham news portal as its Delhi Correspondent. He along with four others were arrested on October 5, on their way to the village in Hathras to meet the family of an alleged gang-rape and murder victim, under section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code 'on suspicion of their intention to commit some cognisable offence.'

The UP Police had later charged him under the anti-terror law UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act), including others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Under the UAPA the government can designate an individual as a terrorist without trial.

The Police filed an FIR against them alleging that the men made attempts to incite riots, caste-based violence, disturb the peace and mobilise donations illegally through a website they operated.

According to a media report, the website contained the information about the date, time and location of protests over the Hathras incident, and also listed how one can avoid detention, prepare demonstrations etc. The UP Police' Special Task Force also alleged Siddique of having links with Campus Front of India. However, the family denied him having any such links.

