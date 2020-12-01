All India Taxi Union Threatens To Go On Strike If Farmers' Demands Not Met In Two Days

The All India Taxi Union on Wednesday, November 30, threatened that they would go on a strike if the demands of the farmers who have been protesting against the Centre's farm laws at different border points around the National Capital are not met within two days.

The President of the Union, Balwant Singh Bhullar, said that they were giving two days to the central government to meet the needs of the farmers. "We request the prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to revoke these laws. The corporate sector is destroying us. If government does not take these laws back in two days, then we will remove our vehicles from the roads. We request all drivers across India to stop their vehicles from December 3," said Bhullar.

Peaceful protests by the farmers have been continuing at the Delhi-Haryana Border and in various other states for the sixth consecutive day. The number of protesters in the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border is said to have increased as farmers from various states like Karnataka, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu joined them. About 35 representatives of the Farmers' Union were to hold talks with the Centre today, December 1, demanding to revoke the new farm laws.

