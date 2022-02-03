Amid Rising Unemployment, Over 5,000 Jobs Removed In 5 Yrs By Indian Railways: RTI

The Indian Railways have removed more than 5,000 job posts in the last five years, a recent RTI query has revealed. This comes as a shocker, considering that unemployment has been a grave concern to India. The country has been plagued at a massive scale since the pandemic hit.

Posts Surrendered

The query was filed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandrashekhar Gaur, regarding the number of recruitments by the nation's largest employer, in the state and across the country. According to the NDTV report, between 2016-17 and 2020-21, the government entity surrendered 18,011 posts in Northern Railway.

In the same period, 12,881 new posts were created. Overall, there was a reduction of 5,130 positions.

Northern Railway

The number of sanctioned posts in the non-gazetted category (Group C) is 11,4065, of which 28,550 posts are vacant. In Group D, 53,770 posts are sanctioned, of which 8,886 posts are vacant.

In the Bhopal division, the strength of sanctioned employees has reduced by 719 posts over the last five years. Nearly 1,402 posts were surrendered, and 683 new posts were created; therefore, a net reduction of 719 posts was observed.

'Bear The Consequences'

Commenting on the issue, RJD MP and member of the Standing Committee of Railways, Manoj Jha, said that the capacity would be affected when posts are not filled. "Be it any zone -- Northern or western -- they are doing it with a purpose, it's deliberate," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Students Protests Over Railways Recruitments

Railways revealed the information amid the protests and strikes staged by students in some states. As the nation celebrated Republic Day on January 2, thousands of students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh protested against alleged irregularities in the Railway Recruitment Board's ( RRB-NTPC) examination procedure.

The students alleged discrepancies n the recruitment process. The outrage arises because the government decided to conduct two computer-based tests (CBT) for the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

Candidates have opposed the department's decision of giving examinations in two stages, alleging that the second stage for final selection is tantamount to cheating those who appeared and cleared the first stage of the RRB-NTPC for computer-based test (CBT).

The aspirants have also alleged that the screening process favours higher qualifications, even for jobs requiring lesser qualifications.

