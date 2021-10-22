Lakhimpur Incident: Yogendra Yadav Suspended By SKM For Visiting Deceased BJP Worker's House

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 32 Kisan Union, has suspended activist Yogendra Yadav for a month and thereby suspending his participation from the core activities of the Union. The decision was taken after Yadav visited the families of deceased BJP workers who were allegedly involved in the killing of 4 protesting farmers on October 3.

Yadav's Suspension

Yogendra Yadav had visited the families of deceased farmers in the Lakhimpur, followed by a visit to the families of BJP workers killed in the violence. His visit was widely criticized across all the farm unions, who unitedly pressed Yadav to apologize for the same. Though Yadav turned the orders down, citing No regrets over the act, this was duly followed up by his suspension from the Union. "But he didn't apologize for the act of meeting the families of the deceased BJP workers Yogendra Yadav in principle believes he did nothing wrong by extending his condolences to those in grief. You can't discriminate amongst the bereaved families," sources close to Yogendra Yadav were quoted as saying by India Today.

Lakhimpur Incident

On October 3, eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Violence. A convoy of cars allegedly owned by Ashish Mishra, son of BJP leader Ajay Kumar Mishra mowed down four agitating farmers. In retaliation, 2 BJP Workers, a driver and a journalist were killed in the violence. The accused, Ashish Mishra, was arrested four days after the incident.

