Lakhimpur Incident: Yogendra Yadav Suspended By SKM For Visiting Deceased BJP Workers House

Photo Credit: Yogendra Yadav/ Facebook

Politics
The Logical Indian Crew

Lakhimpur Incident: Yogendra Yadav Suspended By SKM For Visiting Deceased BJP Worker's House

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  22 Oct 2021 8:45 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) announced the decision to suspend Yogendra Yadav for one month for meeting the family members of the BJP workers who were killed at the Lakhimpur violence.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 32 Kisan Union, has suspended activist Yogendra Yadav for a month and thereby suspending his participation from the core activities of the Union. The decision was taken after Yadav visited the families of deceased BJP workers who were allegedly involved in the killing of 4 protesting farmers on October 3.

Yadav's Suspension

Yogendra Yadav had visited the families of deceased farmers in the Lakhimpur, followed by a visit to the families of BJP workers killed in the violence. His visit was widely criticized across all the farm unions, who unitedly pressed Yadav to apologize for the same. Though Yadav turned the orders down, citing No regrets over the act, this was duly followed up by his suspension from the Union. "But he didn't apologize for the act of meeting the families of the deceased BJP workers Yogendra Yadav in principle believes he did nothing wrong by extending his condolences to those in grief. You can't discriminate amongst the bereaved families," sources close to Yogendra Yadav were quoted as saying by India Today.

Lakhimpur Incident

On October 3, eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Violence. A convoy of cars allegedly owned by Ashish Mishra, son of BJP leader Ajay Kumar Mishra mowed down four agitating farmers. In retaliation, 2 BJP Workers, a driver and a journalist were killed in the violence. The accused, Ashish Mishra, was arrested four days after the incident.

Also Read: Barricades At Ghazipur Border Put Up By Delhi Police, Not Farmers: BKU After SC's Order To Unblock Roads

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
X
X