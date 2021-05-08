Government Will Bear Treatment Cost Of COVID Patients In Private Hospitals: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Just hours after taking the oath on Friday, May 7, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced that the state government would bear the cost of COVID treatment in private hospitals. The government would be given under the state's health insurance cover scheme.

The free treatment is a part of five decisions taken by the CM on Friday, and was a part of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) electoral promise during their Assembly election campaign, reported Times of India.

The five orders issued by the CM were in accordance with the DMK manifesto.

The other key decisions include a relief allowance of ₹4000 to each of the 2.07 crore rice-card holders in Tamil Nadu. The amount will be delivered in instalments of ₹2000. Apart from this, the price of Aavin milk has also been reduced by ₹3 per litre from May 16. Women will be able to travel for free in ordinary bus service in cities and towns from May 8.

During the election campaign, MK Stalin had said that he received 17 lakh petitions seeking redressal of common problems through online and offline mode. He promised that if DMK comes to power, he will address all the petitions within 100 days. To fulfil this promise, the government would constitute a department to implement the 'Chief Minister in Your Constituency' scheme that would analyse and address the grievances of the public.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led coalition won 159 of 234 member Assembly when the DMK alone won 133 constituencies. Thirty-four ministers, including MK Stalin, took the oath to form the cabinet yesterday, on May 7 2021. Besides the Chief Minister's office, Stalin also holds the portfolios for home, public and general administration, All India Services, district revenue officers, special programme implementation and welfare of differently-abled persons.

Tamil Nadu has reported 26,465 cases on Friday, accumulating the active cases to 13.5 lakhs. The state will undergo a complete lockdown from May10-May24 to curb the spread of the virus.