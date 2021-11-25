Modi Govt A Failure, Says BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Day After Meeting West Bengal CM

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on November 24, in the national capital, days after his meeting with the state's Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar in Kolkata.

Following the meeting, Subramanian Swamy laid speculations about him joining the Trinamool Congress to rest. "I was already with her (Mamata). There is no need for me to join the party," he told reporters.

Leader Praises CM

Later, the BJP leader put out a tweet comparing Mamata to JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar and other leaders, saying she shares their 'rare quality' of 'meaning what they say and saying what they mean'.

Swamy, who was dropped from the BJP's national executive committee last month, has praised the TMC chief on many occasions in the past. Most recently, he had criticised the Centre over its denial to the West Bengal CM to visit Rome to attend a global peace conference in October.

Just a day after the meeting, the leader came down heavily on the Modi Government, stating that it had failed in nearly every aspect of governance. He said that the Modi Government had failed in the fields of economy and border security. He called the Centre's handling of the Afghanistan crisis a 'fiasco'. He also seemed to blame the Union government for the Pegasus data security breach.





Modi Government's Report Card:

Economy---FAIL

Border Security--FAIL

Foreign Policy --Afghanistan Fiasco

National Security ---Pegasus NSO

Internal Security---Kashmir Gloom

Who is responsible?--Subramanian Swamy — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 24, 2021





