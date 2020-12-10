Stones Pelted At BJP President JP Nadda's Convoy In West Bengal

Stones were pelted in JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district on Thursday. Vehicles belonging to the media were also damaged. The car belonging to BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was completely ransacked in the violence.



"I have been injured in this attack. The party president's car was also attacked. We strongly condemn it. In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country," BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Stones were pelted in JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district on Thursday. Vehicles belonging to the media were also damaged. The car belonging to BJP national general secretary @KailashOnline was completely ransacked in the violence. #bjp #stonepelting pic.twitter.com/41o1qGZUr2 — The Logical Indian (@LogicalIndians) December 10, 2020

The video was posted by Nadda on his twitter handle and various BJP leaders retweeted it, questioning the state of democracy in West Bengal.



BJP leader Anupam Hazra alleged that this was a pre-planned attack and the police were helping the protestors. "Many BJP workers have been injured. There is no democracy in West Bengal," he added.

