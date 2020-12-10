Politics

Stones Pelted At BJP President JP Nadda's Convoy In West Bengal

"I have been injured in this attack. The party president's car was also attacked. We strongly condemn it. In the presence of police, goons attacked us. It felt as if we were not in our own country," BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

Pallavi Sharma
West Bengal   |   10 Dec 2020 11:32 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Pallavi Sharma
Stones Pelted At BJP President JP Naddas Convoy In West Bengal

Stones were pelted in JP Nadda's convoy in West Bengal's South 24 Paraganas district on Thursday. Vehicles belonging to the media were also damaged. The car belonging to BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was completely ransacked in the violence.

The video was posted by Nadda on his twitter handle and various BJP leaders retweeted it, questioning the state of democracy in West Bengal.

BJP leader Anupam Hazra alleged that this was a pre-planned attack and the police were helping the protestors. "Many BJP workers have been injured. There is no democracy in West Bengal," he added.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi Sharma

contributor

Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Pallavi Sharma

Pallavi Sharma

contributor

Pallavi a post-graduate diploma holder in broadcast journalism is a dance enthusiast who loves to cook, passionate about sketching, takes work and life as it comes with her positive attitude driving them both.

