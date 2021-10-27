All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Indian Origin Anita Anand Becomes Canadas Second Woman Defence Minister

Photo Credit: Anita Anand/Facebook

Politics
The Logical Indian Crew

Indian Origin Anita Anand Becomes Canada's Second Woman Defence Minister

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Others/World,  27 Oct 2021 9:11 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Anita Anand, who was also the first Hindu to become a cabinet minister when she got appointed minister of public services and procurement in 2019, has now been promoted to the critical defense portfolio.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially appointed Anita Anand as the country's new Defence Minister in a Cabinet reshuffle on October 26. Anand will be replacing the long-term defence minister Harijit Sajjan, who was criticised for handling the military sexual misconduct crisis. She becomes the second woman and first woman of colour to hold the position.

The 54-year-old has been touted as a strong contender for weeks among defence industry experts who said that moving her into the role would send a powerful signal to survivors and victims of military sexual misconduct that the government is serious about implementing reforms, as per reports in The Times Of India.

Anita's Early Life

Anita Anand was born in Kentville, Nova Scotia, to physician parents. Her father hailed from Tamil Nadu and her Mother from Punjab. She has two sisters, Gita Anand and Sonia Anand. The Defence incumbent holds four degrees; a bachelor of arts(Hons) in political studies; a bachelor of arts(Hons) in Jurisprudence; a bachelor of Law. Before entering into politics, Anand has held academic positions at Yale, Queen's University and Western University. She was also a law professor at the University of Toronto.

Political Career

She started her political career as a Members of Parliament for Oakville on November 22, 2019, in the House Commons in the 43rd Canadian Parliament. She defeated former Provincial Parliament Kevin Flynn and Lawyer Tamur Shah for the nomination; three years later, she has sworn in as Minister of National Defence at Rideau Hall.

Also Read: West Bengal Govt Bans Gutkha, Pan Masala For A Year

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Canada 
Anita Anand 
Defence Minister 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X