Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Believes BJP Will Remain Powerful For Decades

Top political strategist Prashant Kishor has asserted that the BJP government would uphold the top position in India's political system for decades. He also stated how it's illusion of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to think that BJP's power would wane soon. Kishor further said that the 'safron brigade' is the most potent political party and will have to be fought for many decades.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) has extended its association with Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) till the 2026 assembly election. The 44-year-old has meticulously performed in helping the parties to form political strategies that resulted in enormous victories. He also played a pivotal role in the TMC's victory in West Bengal and the DMK's in Tamil Nadu.

During a media interaction in Goa, where he is assisting the TMC ahead of the election, Kishor was quoted as saying India Today, "The BJP is going to be at the centre of Indian politics, whether they win, whether they lose - like it was for the first 40 years for the Congress. The BJP is going nowhere. Once you secure 30% vote at the India level, you are not going away in a hurry."

"So, do not ever get into this trap that people are getting angry, and they will throw away Modi. Maybe they will throw away Modi, but the BJP is not going anywhere. You have to fight it out for the next many decades," he added.

Currently, BJP is the topmost dominant party in the political system of India. Narendra Modi's charisma, politics of religious polarization, and strident nationalism are three of the main factors of its countrywide solid grip. The party also has the unwavering support of its workers, most of whom are the foot soldiers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), two right-wing Hindu nationalist organizations. It also managed to have backed by the uncritical mainstream media.

"Undermining the strengths of BJP would be a huge mistake for any other political party," Kishor concluded.

