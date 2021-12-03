Andhra Pradesh Set To Bring 'Kamaraj Plan' Into Effect Ahead of 2024 Polls

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy plans to implement the Kamaraj Plan in the state by January 2022. After the Cabinet formation, the Chief Minister had already announced that the party members have to be prepared for resigning and heading back to their respective constituencies to strengthen the party. This seems to be a strategic move ahead of the 2024 elections.

How Can The 'Kamaraj Plan' Help YSRCP?

In 1963, the Kamaraj Plan was introduced when AP Chief Minister K. Kamran suggested a strategy to the then Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, who was disappointed by the defeat in the 1962 Indo China War that all senior Ministers in the Congress Party should resign and go to constituencies to work at the grass-root level.

According to the report in The Hindu, Chief Minister Reddy has taken this bold step ahead of the 2024 elections so that the party's policies and programs are well promoted among the masses. This will be done by assigning constituencies to senior party members and holding them accountable for promoting welfare schemes launched by the party. This will also help strengthen the party's relation with people of all age groups and regions and address their demands.

The Navaratnalu welfare schemes include the YSR Raythu Bharosa Scheme under Rs. 50,000 assistance to farmers, fee reimbursement for students, Arogyasri (free medical treatment), and Amma Vodi (direct transfer of Rs 15,000 to mothers who send their children to school).

As per the sources, the process of reshuffling has already started.

Looking Back

Earlier, 90 per cent of the ministers were to be replaced, which has been changed to 100 per cent. However, this strategic move by the YSRCP can create challenges and hurdles in achieving its goal if there is discontentment among the senior party members and the younger members, but giving, the younger generation an opportunity in politics is the need of the hour.

