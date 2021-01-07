All You Need To Know About Violence In US Capitol Hill
On January, 6, US President Donald Trump supporters stormed into the US Capitol Hill minutes after Trump held a massive rally near the Capitol building.
India | 7 Jan 2021 2:05 PM GMT
|
Suggest a correction
On January, 6, US President Donald Trump supporters stormed into the US Capitol Hill minutes after Trump held a massive rally near the Capitol building. The Logical Indian's Shubham Thakur explains everything you need to know about the most violent transition of power in the past 200 years.
Next Story