Remembering Former Indian VP Bhairon Singh Shekhawat On His 98th Birth Anniversary

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat an illustrious figure in the history of Indian politics had a fleet of numerous titles to his name. Shekhawat was born on October 23, 1923, in the village of Khachariawas of the princely state of Jaipur. Today marks the 98th Birth anniversary of India's 11th Vice President, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan and Chief Minister and senior BJP leader.

Shekhawat completed his primary schooling from a village school and went on to pursue his high-school education in Jobner, a school 30 kms from his village. When his father, Devi Singh Shekhawat passed away the responsibility to provide for 8 people fell on his shoulders. Due to this, he started farming and subsequently took up a job in the police force but duly resigned from it thereafter, and went back to farming again.

The possibilities of flourishing in politics opened up to Shekhawat in1952 when Legislative Assembly set its foot in Rajasthan and Shekhawat managed to become an MLA. There was no looking back after that!

The political journey went onwards and upwards for Shekhawat. The leader of the Opposition reached the post of Chief Minister and Vice President as well. Shekhawat served as a Vice President from August 19, 2002, to July 21, 2007, and held the office of Rajasthan CM between 1977 and 1980, 1990 to 1992 and later from 1993 to 1988.

However, Shekhawat passed away on May 15, 2010.

It is inevitable to not have the mention of 'BABOSA' whenever the conversation of Rajasthan politics comes about. He is a revered name in the list of veteran leaders whose works in the services of people speaks volumes. His humility and benevolence earned him the trust and confidence of the common people. His ideology of serving for people's good was in stark contrast to petty, party politics.

