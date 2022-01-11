All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
80 vs 20 Is A Reality Of Uttar Pradesh Elections: CM Yogi Adityanath

Image Credit- Wikimedia, Facebook/MYogiAdityanath

Politics
The Logical Indian Crew

'80 vs 20' Is A Reality Of Uttar Pradesh Elections: CM Yogi Adityanath

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Uttar Pradesh,  11 Jan 2022 8:40 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-11T14:15:21+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Yogi Adityanath responded to his '80 vs 20' comment and referred to the 20 per cent as people who oppose Hindu religious development and sympathise with mafia, criminals, and terrorists.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is all set to witness the Legislative Assembly Elections in seven between February 10 and March 7. One month ahead of the polls, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of UP, has sparked a political row with his recent statement, calling the UP election an '80 vs 20' battle, implying a religious divide.

The CM gave the statement a few days back in Lucknow. He responded to his recent '80 vs 20' comment and said it is a reality. While speaking at Panchayat Aaj Tak, the Yogi said, "20 per cent are those people who oppose Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, grand development at Mathura Vrindavan. The 20 per cent are those who sympathise with mafias and terrorists," reported India Today.

Abiding with his comment, he said,

"80 vs 20 is a reality. This is definitely an 80 vs 20 elections. This election will be 80-20. Let the results come on 10 March".

The CM gave the controversial statement while speaking at a conclave organised by a news channel in Lucknow, the state capital, on 8 January. The anchor asked him a question about the Brahmin vote in UP, to which he replied, "This fight has already moved ahead from there. This fight has become a fight of 80 vs 20," reported NDTV.

When the anchor hinted whether the CM is referring to the 19 per cent Muslim population of the state, he replied, "80 per cent is those who are supporters of nationalism, good governance and development. Such people will vote for the BJP, and those who are against this and supporters of mafias and criminals, anti-farmer and village, such 15-20 people will take a different path. So, in this 80-20 fight, it is the lotus that will show the way", referring to Bhartiya Janata Party's election symbol.

Further, the Twitter account of BJP Uttar Pradesh posted the same narrative on January 9.

Following the comments made by the UP CM ahead of the elections in the state, the opposition has alleged Yogi Adityanath is inflaming communal passions in the state using hate politics.

Read More: Assembly Polls 2022: 41% Public Supports Ban On Political Rallies, 31% Favour Postponing Elections

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Yogi Adityanath 
Elections 
Elections 2022 
UP Elections 
Uttar Pradesh Elections 
80 vs 20 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X