'80 vs 20' Is A Reality Of Uttar Pradesh Elections: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh (UP) is all set to witness the Legislative Assembly Elections in seven between February 10 and March 7. One month ahead of the polls, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of UP, has sparked a political row with his recent statement, calling the UP election an '80 vs 20' battle, implying a religious divide.

The CM gave the statement a few days back in Lucknow. He responded to his recent '80 vs 20' comment and said it is a reality. While speaking at Panchayat Aaj Tak, the Yogi said, "20 per cent are those people who oppose Ram Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, grand development at Mathura Vrindavan. The 20 per cent are those who sympathise with mafias and terrorists," reported India Today.

Abiding with his comment, he said,

"80 vs 20 is a reality. This is definitely an 80 vs 20 elections. This election will be 80-20. Let the results come on 10 March".

The CM gave the controversial statement while speaking at a conclave organised by a news channel in Lucknow, the state capital, on 8 January. The anchor asked him a question about the Brahmin vote in UP, to which he replied, "This fight has already moved ahead from there. This fight has become a fight of 80 vs 20," reported NDTV.

When the anchor hinted whether the CM is referring to the 19 per cent Muslim population of the state, he replied, "80 per cent is those who are supporters of nationalism, good governance and development. Such people will vote for the BJP, and those who are against this and supporters of mafias and criminals, anti-farmer and village, such 15-20 people will take a different path. So, in this 80-20 fight, it is the lotus that will show the way", referring to Bhartiya Janata Party's election symbol.

Further, the Twitter account of BJP Uttar Pradesh posted the same narrative on January 9.

लड़ाई अब 80 और 20 की हो चुकी है, जो लोग सुशासन और विकास का साथ देते हैं वो 80 फीसदी भाजपा के साथ हैं और जो लोग किसान विरोधी हैं, विकास विरोधी है, गुंडों, माफियाओं का साथ देते हैं वो 20 फीसदी विपक्ष के साथ है: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath #BJP4UP — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) January 9, 2022

Following the comments made by the UP CM ahead of the elections in the state, the opposition has alleged Yogi Adityanath is inflaming communal passions in the state using hate politics.

