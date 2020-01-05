BJP Workers Mislead People To Support CAA, Netflix Reponds Savagely

The Bharatiya Janata Party on January 3, 2020, started a campaign to garner support for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah in a tweet asked people to give a “missed call” to a phone number, in order to “register” their support for the CAA.



To extend your support for the historic Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 brought in by PM @NarendraModi’s government, to ensure justice to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, kindly give a missed call on 88662-88662. #IndiaSupportsCAA pic.twitter.com/g7pTItqYjA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2020

The move which was expected to “give a push” to the pro-CAA campaign on social media platforms, backfired on the saffron party as people including BJP workers were seen posting deceptive tweets just to get more number of people to call on the number.



Many twitter accounts were found deceived their followers into calling the released number under the pretext of “free Netflix subscription”, connecting to phone sex operators, job openings and much more. The online entertainment website quickly responded to the fake claims.



Want free Netflix subscription for 6 months? Call 8866288662 and get Username and Password. Promotional offer, valid only for first 1000 callers. Try your luck 👍🏻 — Muralikrishna🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@MuralikrishnaE1) January 4, 2020

Some of the twitter accounts even asked the users to call the number just to have a chat while some other users with ludicrous handles shared the number as their personal contact.

Today I'm so happy because I got divorce from my husband. Now I want to live an independent life with those who cares for me. And I think all my twitter followers cares for me. So I'm going to share my personal number. Just call me at 8866288662 🙂 so that we can know each other. — Sexy Anita Gupta (@SexyAnitaGupta) January 4, 2020

Some of the accounts even shared the number under the names of various celebrities like Sunny Leone, Alia Bhatt. One of the tweets even requested netizens to give a missed call to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for Virat Kohli to be nominated as the cricketer of the year.



– Followed by PM – Right-wing hero – Gathering support for CAA missed call campaign by lying – BUT ABOVE ALL, completely understands that sexually-repressed bhakts won't call for CAA but might call for Sunny Leone pic.twitter.com/Wz9RcEoVzC — Aisi Taisi Democracy (@AisiTaisiDemo) January 4, 2020

Several Twitter users were quick to point out the deceptions and the “desperate measures” by the BJP IT Cell to gain the support of the common citizens for the CAA. Immediately some of the tweets were deleted. But it was late as the screenshots of the tweets has already been circulated.



While some of these accounts claimed that they did it for the “prank”, many of them were found connected to the BJP IT cell and some are even followed by PM Modi.



The story of CAA support, in four pictures… pic.twitter.com/ueLNmqDRr8 — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) January 4, 2020

“IT cell will have to look into it,” said BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh to The Hindu.

Also Read:Fact Check: The Sun Does Not Chant ‘Om’ As Kiran Bedi’s Twitter Video Claims