Media Outlets Falsely Report Islamic Flag As Pakistani Flag Hoisted In Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh

Several media outlets reported that in the Chauri Chaura area of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, a Pakistani flag was hoisted at a house, which provoked the Hindutva organizations and resulted in fierce unrest and sabotage.

Zee Hindustan published a video report of the matter on YouTube and titled it, "Breaking News: गोरखपुर में घर पर फहराया Pakistani झंडा".

TV9 Bharatvarsh published a video report of the same issue on YouTube and titled it, "Gorakhpur में शख्स ने घर पर लगाया Pakistani झंडा, four लोगों पर राजद्रोह का केस".

Punjab Kesari UP covered the incident and posted about it on Facebook. They captioned it in Hindi, "सीएम सिटी गोरखपुर में 'पाकिस्तानी झंडा' लगाने को लेकर तनाव, हिंदूवादी संगठनों ने जमकर किया हंगामा, 4 पर राजद्रोह का केस दर्ज".

[English translation: Tension over 'Pakistani flag' in CM City Gorakhpur, Hindutva organizations created ruckus, sedition case filed against 4].

Oneindia Hindi covered the incident and reported it on Facebook. They captioned it in Hindi, "UP: घर पर पाकिस्तानी झंडा लगाने को लेकर तनाव, 4 लोगों पर देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज".

[English translation: UP: Tension over hoisting Pakistani flag at home, sedition case filed against four people].

Claim:

In the Chauri Chaura area of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, a Pakistani flag was hoisted at a house.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The flag hoisted is the Islamic flag, not the Pakistani flag.

We searched on the internet using specific keywords and came across a video report published on YouTube by a local media outlet. The report shows a man carrying the flag hoisted at the house, which was claimed to be the Pakistani flag. We carefully watched the video and saw that the flag carried by the man had blue colour and black & white stripes, which is entirely different from the Pakistani flag.



In the video, the man carrying the flag can be spotted at 0:55 to 1:56 and 1:18 to 1:26 time stamp.

We found a Twitter post by a user who shared more explicit photos of the flag hoisted at the house. The images further clarify that the hoisted flag is entirely different from the Pakistani flag.

We compared the Pakistani flag to the flag hoisted at the house, as seen in the video. We found that both the flags are different; the only similarity was their colour, green.

According to several media reports, a case under the section of sedition has been registered against four, namely Taleem, Pappu, Aashiq and Arif. Police have also taken one of the accused into custody and taken possession of the flag.



Gorakhpur Police stated the matter via Twitter and said three police teams had been formed to investigate further and ensure necessary legal actions.

We found an article by BBC Hindi published on 14 November 2021, which reported that after investigation, Gorakhpur Police has said that the flag was not Pakistani but Islamic, and the sedition case will be withdrawn. The report also stated that one of the accused, taken into custody by the Gorakhpur Police, will be released soon.

Alt News, a fact-checking website, contacted the City Officer of the Chauri Chaura area. The officer said that during the investigation, prima facie, it was found that it is not a Pakistani but an Islamic flag and the case is still being investigated.

To sum up, a false claim that a Pakistani flag was hoisted at a house in the Chauri Chaura area of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh was reported by several media outlets without verifying the facts. It is the Islamic flag that is misinterpreted as the Pakistani flag because of being green in colour.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

