Tripura Announces Free Online Admission In 22 Govt Degree Colleges

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases across the country, in a first, Tripura's Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced on Tuesday, August 4, that admission to the state's 22 government general degree colleges will be done online.

In a briefing, the Minister said that the move is to enable students to get admission in colleges online, without risking themselves getting exposed to the deadly virus.

"Candidates can fill up their application forms online from their homes. They will be able to get all details, apply for a minimum of 6 colleges and a maximum of 15 colleges in a user-friendly manner. The process will need only their photograph, signature, marks and roll number. The admission will be done based on a common merit list," Nath was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

In order to ease the financial pressure on the candidates, the government has waived off all charges of online portal registration fees, admission fees, college development fees, tuition fees etc. However, the students will be charged university registration fees and some nominal fees.

Once the students register on the portal, they can choose colleges of their choice and the candidates would be given telephonic guidance in case of any queries. According to the Minister, the process of admission is expected to start on August 10 and likely to continue till August 20.

Meanwhile, unlike in previous years, to maintain the teacher-student ratio as per Tripura University standards, the higher education department has fixed a maximum seat limit in each class.

"Once the colleges filled up their seats earlier, many students were left out who would run from one college to the other. There was no common merit list, no common admission system and the ad-hoc system was going on for years. With the new system, every college would notify their merit list and students would exactly know where seats are available or if they have scope to upgrade their choice," an official of the higher education department told the media.