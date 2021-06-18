Northeast India

Three Earthquakes Jolt Meghalaya, Manipur, Assam; No Casualties Recorded

While Sonitpur in Assam was jolted by a 4.1 magnitude at around 2 am, Chandel in Manipur experienced an earthquake of magnitude 3 at 1.06 am and the West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya was jolted by a 2.6 magnitude.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   18 Jun 2021 10:02 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-06-18T15:36:19+05:30
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Three Earthquakes Jolt Meghalaya, Manipur, Assam; No Casualties Recorded

Image Credit: ANI

Three earthquakes hit the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur in the early hours of Friday, June 18, said the National Centre for Seismology.

While Sonitpur in Assam was jolted by a 4.1 magnitude at around 2 am, Chandel in Manipur experienced an earthquake of 3 magnitude at 1.06 am and the West Khasi Hills in Meghalaya was jolted by a 2.6 magnitude earthquake, reported The Hindu. There were no reports of any loss of life.

No Casualties Reported



This is the second earthquake to hit Sonitpur district's Tezpur town in three days. On Tuesday, June 15, Tezpur recorded an earthquake of magnitude 3.0. It occurred around 10.53pm at a depth of 10 kilometres and the epicentre was located 60 km west of Tezpur. A strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Assam on April 28. There were multiple aftershocks. Two people died of shock and there was some damage to structures.

Why Are Earthquakes So Frequent In The Northeast?

The northeastern region of the country is one of the most seismologically active zone. It is categorised under seismic zone 5. This essentially means that the entire region is extremely prone to high-intensity earthquakes. The worst recorded earthquake was the Assam-Tibet earthquake in 1950 which measured 8.6 magnitude on the Richter scale. About 4,800 people were estimated to have died.

Also Read: Report Says Indian IT Firms To Slash 3 Million Jobs, Nasscom Responds

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian