All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
BB Muringla: Padma Shri Laureate & Modern Architect Of Limbu Language Passes Away At 80

Image Credit- Sikkim Project, The West Bengal Limbu Development Board

Northeast India
The Logical Indian Crew

BB Muringla: Padma Shri Laureate & Modern Architect Of Limbu Language Passes Away At 80

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Sikkim,  9 Jun 2022 10:28 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A prominent writer, BB Muringla had been crucial in reviving the Limbu language, for which he received the Padma Shri in 2017. Here's a look at his life efforts and contributions to the Limbu culture.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Birkha Bahadur Muringla, Padma Shri laureate, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, in the afternoon at New STNM Hospital in Sikkim at the age of 80 years. He was a revered writer known for his contribution to resurrecting the Limbu language and culture across Sikkim, Nepal and Bhutan.

Muringla was awarded the fourth highest civilian award, Padma Shri, in 2017 by the government for his immense contribution to preserving the Limbu language.

Born Among The Limbu Tribe

Muringla was born on April 13, 1943, in Lingchom village in Sikkim and belonged to a sub-community of the Limbu tribe. The Limbus were an ancient tribe from the Kham region in Tibet. During the 18th century, they found themselves neglected with the rise of Gorkha power in Nepal.

The pressure from Bhutia in Sikkim left them without any capacity in the region. The language of Limbus had to survive underground for over a century.

In 1914, the Limbus suppression and ban on their native language were removed, according to Sikkim Project, an organisation working on promoting Sikkimese people and their land.

Contribution To Limbu Culture

Through Muringla's constant efforts, interest was resurrected for the Limbu language in Sikkim, Darjeeling, Nepal, Bhutan, etc. He used to look after his family's farm while teaching night classes in the Limbu language with students of different ages. The lessons transformed into a discussion on Limbu culture and its history.

As a language that had been banned for centuries, they believed it should be recognised just like Bhutia, Lepcha, Nepali and English, which used to be taught in Sikkim schools. They felt that Limbu was also an original culture of Sikkim and should consider the Limbu people's interests.

Muringla was also recognised for designing the Limbu script not just for letterpresses but in 1992 and 2000; he redesigned the Limbu script for computers.

He collaborated with the Sikkimese state government to write primary and college textbooks. He translated texts from other languages on subjects - health, agriculture, family, philosophy, and culture. He even developed a Nepali-English-Limbu dictionary as well as a Hindi-Limbu one.

Also Read: Uttarakhand HC Issues Notice To Govt Concerning Under-Regulation, Death Of Animals During Pilgrimages

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
BB Muringla 
Padma Shri 
Limbu Tribe 
Limbu Culture 
Sikkim 

Must Reads

BJP Leaders Shared Morphed Photo To Claim BJP Workers Hoisting Party Flag By Forming Human Pyramid
My Story:'As An Artist With Autism, I Loved Modelling For Men's Fashion Brand'
BB Muringla: Padma Shri Laureate & Modern Architect Of Limbu Language Passes Away At 80
False Claim! Video About Artificial Milk Being Made Using Chemicals In Bharuch, Gujarat Actually Of Phenyl
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X