Delhi has a sizeable nEditeortheastern population many of whom are under home quarantine and in dire need of medical oxygen. In view of this, an IPS officer from Arunachal Pradesh who is now posted in Delhi, Robin Hibu's NGO 'Helping Hands', has initiated an Oxygen ATM facility for helping people.

With the AAP government in Delhi and the Centre trading barbs at each other over the oxygen crisis in the national capital, Hibu and the Good Samaritans from the Sikh community were quick to act. His team has worked hard to make the process as convenient as possible for the patients to get oxygen. One just needs to send a WhatsApp message with the patient's name along with their Aadhar number and doctor's prescription to 9810083486 in order to avail oxygen from the oxygen ATM which has been set up in Subhash Nagar, West Delhi.

In a conversation with the Times Of India, Hibu said that preference is given to the people from the northeast who are staying there because of their jobs. He further added that they are providing oxygen or emergency oxygen kits for SOS use for four to five days. Within a period of mere nine days, the response has been overwhelming. However, Hibu has urged people to contact them only as the "last resort", since the service is meant to benefit the ones in grave need.

This initiative was greatly praised and even came to the notice of Olympian Boxer and Rajya Sabha member Marry Kom, who donated a sum of Rs. 3lakh to support their initiative. Hibu and his team were overjoyed to receive a call from her as she said that she would provide all support from the MPLAD fund. "No words are enough to thank Helping Hands for their selfless social work in this crisis," said Kom.

