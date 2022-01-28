Assam CM, Ministers, Barred From Announcing New Schemes Without Approval, Cabinet Rules

The ministers of the Assam Cabinet are barred from announcing new schemes at public programmes without prior approval. The measure has been in the interest of financial prudence.

The rule applies to all the ministers, including Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The decision to not announce new schemes was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by CM.

Consult Departments Before Launching Schemes

According to the NDTV report, the ministers will only provide information about the schemes listed in the budget or announced earlier. This will be done during the official tours and public programmes. All schemes will be cleared after considering the availability of financial resources in the state. "However, after consulting departments, schemes can be taken up as per the request made during the function," the report added.

The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly begins on March 14, where the state's financial statement for 2022-23 fiscal will be presented.

The Cabinet has requested the State Election Commission to schedule the municipal elections before March 10.

CM's Cards In Cardcade To Be Limited To Six Cars

The Cabinet has also decided to limit CM's carcade to six cars in Guwahati, 12 in the rest of the state, to minimize the public inconvenience at the time of travel during budget sessions.

The government has also decided that the practice of felicitating ministers and officials with gifts during government programs will be discontinued, except for the guests of honour.

Among other important decisions, the Cabinet has also decided to observe District Day by all the districts on the date of its creation and celebrate it with the participation of local people.

