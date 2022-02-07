Meghalaya Militant Outfit Using Social Media To Recruit Youths: Govt

The officials of the Meghalaya home department have found that the state-based militant organisation, Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), is recruiting cadres in the agency using social media platforms extensively.

They connect to youngsters over social networks and put them into the banned outfit. Calling it a matter of grave concern, the officials and police are closely monitoring the outfit's activities on social media, The Meghalayan reported.

Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC)

Formed in 1992, HNLC claims to represent the Khasi-Jaintia tribal people, and its motive is to free Meghalaya from the alleged domination of outsiders from the Indian mainland.



January 31 Blast

The development comes after the recent arrest of an HNLC cadre for his involvement in the Khyndailad IED blast incident of January 31. Fortunately, there was no casualty reported from the incident.

The accused is a minor and was the Area Commander for the outfit's Shillong Region.

The team also arrested four accused in connection with the blast, and all are under the age of 20. The police said the accused had supplied raw materials for making the Improvised explosive device (IED) used for the blast.

More Cadres Arrested

The police arrested three more cadres on February 2 and seized explosives from them. Most of them belonged to the age bracket of 18-19 years. The team has picked up more people during the investigation, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police S Nongtnger told the media.

Opposition Calls

Congress leader Ampareen Lyngdoh expressed his concerns over the law-and-order situation in the state and condemned the recruitment of young people in the banned outfit. Lyngdoh urged the government to thoroughly probe the matter and develop a plan to counter this trend.

