Bollywood Actor Manoj Bajpayee, Wife To Start Livelihood Project In Tripura

In a bid to generate local employment in Tripura amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife, Shabana Bajpayee, are all set to launch a livelihood project in the state.

The new project comes a month after the actor and his wife launched a campaign - Shramik Sammaan - in collaboration with Helping Hands Charitable Trust to help the migrant workers who were left jobless amidst the pandemic.

On the occasion of World Bamboo Day on Friday, September 19, the actor took to social media to announce his fifth livelihood project wherein he would help a group of individuals in the state to make bamboo products, thereby generating local employment.

Sharing details of the project, Manoj said that 20 tribal men and women in the state are being trained to make eco-friendly water bottles from bamboo.

"The 5th livelihood project under the flagship of Shramik Sammaan is taking shape at Lembucherra, West Tripura District. 20 tribal women and men are being trained in making trendy eco-friendly water bottles from bamboo which is found in plenty in the state," the actor said.