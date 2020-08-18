Manipur Withdraws Gallantry Award To Cop Accused In Drug Case

The Manipur government on late Sunday night withdrew its order to confer gallantry medal to Sub-Inspector Bheishamayum Debson who was arrested for trafficking drugs worth over ₹3 crore in 2013.

Debson was among the 13 police officials who were to be awarded the 'Chief Minister's Police Medal for Gallantry' on August 13 or Patriots Day to commemorate the 1891 Anglo-Manipuri war.

The Manipur government launched a probe after the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) pointed out Debson's involvement in the drug case and demanded an inquiry into his award. Following the inquiry, the government also suspended Debson, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Debson and another sub-inspector were accused of leading an 11-member team transporting drugs to the Indo-Myanmar border town of Moreh in two government vehicles. A team of Manipuri Commandos of Thoubal district had arrested the group then.

Rehanuddin Choudhury, joint secretary (home), in a statement, thanked the AMSU for bringing it to the notice of the government and added that the government has withdrawn and cancelled the award of the gallantry medal to sub-inspector Debson "based on a preliminary enquiry" and has put him under suspension for concealing the drug case pending against him.

The statement added that inspector E Roshan Singh of Imphal East district police who was found responsible for lapses in the initial processing has also been placed under suspension.

"I sincerely appreciate the All Manipur Students Union (AMSU) for pointing out a rotten apple among the gallantry award winners of Manipur Police. Those guilty will be dealt with as they deserved. Please continue the good work," Chief Minister N Biren Singh said in a tweet on Monday.