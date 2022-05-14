All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
War On Drugs: Manipurs Four Tribes Announce Support Towards Govt Campaign Against Substance Use

Image Credit- Pixabay (Representational), Pexels (Representational), ANI

Northeast India
The Logical Indian Crew

'War On Drugs': Manipur's Four Tribes Announce Support Towards Govt Campaign Against Substance Use

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Manipur,  14 May 2022 4:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-14T10:00:42+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Since his campaigning days, CM Biren Singh has tried to appeal to all those engaged in drug-related activities to cease so that Manipur's resources and energy can be utilised for positive growth.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Joint Tribe Council (JTC) and Joint Tribe Students' Association representing the Inpui, Liangmai, Zeme, and Rongmei tribes of Manipur, promulgated a declaration to Chief Minister Biren Singh, acceding to aiding the 'War On Drugs' Campaign on May 12.

The declaration claims that the four indigenous tribes residing in Manipur have neither performed poppy cultivation nor solicited any illegal trade in drugs.

The Joint Tribes Organisations have further committed to working on conserving flora and fauna of the rich bio-diverse forests.

Drugs Jeopardising Growth

After getting elected in 2018, CM Singh declared the 'War on Drugs' as his primary focus. As its part, he emphasised the detrimental effects poppy cultivation (poppy makes heroin drug) has on the ecology in the form of degradation of soil quality, fertility of the land, polluting water bodies, and deforestation.

Since his campaigning days, Singh has tried to appeal to all those engaged in drug-related activities to cease so that Manipur's resources and energy can be utilised for positive growth, as reported by the Northeast Now.

History Of Drug Use In Manipur

Manipur lies close to Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, considered the Golden Triangle of drug trade among South-East Asian countries. Drugs have become a part of the Manipuri population's rituals and customs due to such easy access and availability. Thus, many communities in Manipur have resisted letting go of using substances. 'Ganja' has been a part of their cultural practices for a long time, and it is also extensively used as medicine for childbirth.

A report by the Manipur Narcotics and Affairs of Border unit reveals that "963 drug traffickers were detained, consisting 768 men and 195 women under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act from April to June 2019."

Furthermore, the report described that approximately 3,716 acres of land used in illegal poppy farming as well as 5.51 acres of cannabis were destroyed during the 'War on Drugs'.

Turning Over A New Leaf

The State Government also started the 'Nisha Thadoklasi' campaign on June 26, 2018, observing the 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.' It also aims to make 80 schools a 'Drug-Free Campus' for which faculty and students will be properly trained.

The Government wants to fully concretise its 'Manipur State Drug Policy', which would eradicate the drug problem in the state.

There are various civil society and non-governmental organisations actively working against drug use in the state, such as All Lilong Anti-Drug Association, Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol, etc.

Also Read: Making Education Accessible!Army To Provide Coaching To Underprivileged Students For All-India Exams

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Tribes 
Poppy 
Manipur 
Biren Singh 
War on Drugs 

Must Reads

Push Towards Inclusivity! Barbie Unveils Its First-Ever Doll With Hearing Aids
Going For Gold! Indian Shuttlers Create History, Reached Thomas Cup Final For The First Time In 73 Years
Delhi: At Least 27 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Mundka Metro Station
'War On Drugs': Manipur's Four Tribes Announce Support Towards Govt Campaign Against Substance Use
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X