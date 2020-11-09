Tripura Launches Eco-Friendly Bamboo 'Diyas' Ahead Of Diwali

In an attempt to boost the voice of the locals and to promote eco-friendly options during the current festive season, Tripura has come up with innovative 'bamboo diyas'.

According to a report by Times Now, the diyas were created by an all-women self-help group based in the Sepahijala district. The group has been instrumental in providing job opportunities to the women in the state and also making use of bamboo which has traditionally been used for several purposes such as water bottles, cookies, and rice.

To promote #VocalForLocal, the Tripura Govt launched "eco-friendly" bamboo candles & diyas for Diwali. This initiative will help in reducing environmental pollution & employment to local artisans.

All thanks to PM @narendramodi ji for boosting the bamboo sector in the North-East pic.twitter.com/4hdzQwmU21 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 8, 2020

Explaining the idea, one of the group members said, "We never had the concept of bamboo candles until the DM, BDO, and cluster coordinator came with the proposal to us, asking if we can make candles out of bamboo. We accepted the proposal and enjoyed making them in different sizes, designs, and prices."



Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb officially launched the product and hailed the initiative as falling in line with the Prime Minister's vision for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address has emphasized on the bamboo sector and vocal for local and this initiative of the women's SHGs proves that the concept of the PM has reached even to the remotest of the villages in Tripura."

Let us celebrate our favourite #Diwali by going local.



Inspired by the clarion call by PM @narendramodi ji, let us extend our full support for #local artisans & businesses.



May it be

- Bringing diyas to light your homes or

- Getting gifts for your loved ones,



Go #Local4Diwali. pic.twitter.com/StBbCmyyDp — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 9, 2020

