Tripura Launches Eco-Friendly Bamboo 'Diyas' Ahead Of Diwali

Palak Agrawal
Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.
In an attempt to boost the voice of the locals and to promote eco-friendly options during the current festive season, Tripura has come up with innovative 'bamboo diyas'.
According to a report by Times Now, the diyas were created by an all-women self-help group based in the Sepahijala district. The group has been instrumental in providing job opportunities to the women in the state and also making use of bamboo which has traditionally been used for several purposes such as water bottles, cookies, and rice.
Explaining the idea, one of the group members said, "We never had the concept of bamboo candles until the DM, BDO, and cluster coordinator came with the proposal to us, asking if we can make candles out of bamboo. We accepted the proposal and enjoyed making them in different sizes, designs, and prices."
Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb officially launched the product and hailed the initiative as falling in line with the Prime Minister's vision for an Atma Nirbhar Bharat.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address has emphasized on the bamboo sector and vocal for local and this initiative of the women's SHGs proves that the concept of the PM has reached even to the remotest of the villages in Tripura."
Also Read: Pad Squad: Raising Awareness On Menstrual Health Through Donations, Building A Community Of Volunteers
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.