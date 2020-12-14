Paw-dorable! Assam Man Turns Discarded TV Sets To Shelter Homes For Dogs

A 32-year-old man from Assam's Sivasagar has turned the discarded television sets to shelter boxes for the four-legged furry friends—making the best out of waste.

The biting cold has been cited as one of the reasons for a toll on the lives of stray animals. The health of such animals takes a hit since they are unable to find adequate food and water during the winters, making them vulnerable to cold conditions.

"Pets enjoy all comforts but stray dogs suffer from lack of food and shelter. I thought I must do something for them in whatever little way possible. This led to the creation of the shelters," the kennels' creator, Abhijit Dowarah told The New Indian Express.

Abhijit shared that he developed a liking for the furry animals after his brother had brought one home, a few years ago. Calling the home as 'Baator Ghor' which means street home for dogs, he said that he invested several nights to find out how and where they survived. He later reworked on the tv sets to transform them into comfort spaces by laying a sack on the kennel's floor, spreading a cotton cloth and painting them.

The words about this initiative spread quickly and a number of people stepped up to extend support to him and join the cause.

Abhijit has a knack for recycling old, used and discarded materials into something that can be put to use.

"Over the past five years, I have created some 50 utility items from scrap. So, people don't throw away old and unused stuff but give them to me. There were seven old TV sets lying at my two-room residence in Sivasagar's Phukan Nagar. I thought if I can turn these into the stray dogs' shelters, they can beat the winter chill," Dowarah, who is a graduate, said.



"We are feeding the dogs today. We have decided to feed them every Wednesday and Sunday. I will keep putting in place the shelters all over the town," he said, adding, "I have dedicated my life to innovation".



