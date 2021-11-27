All section
Assam To Provide Financial Aid Under Inter-Caste Marriage Scheme

Image Credit: Unsplash

Northeast India
Assam,  27 Nov 2021 10:43 AM GMT

The beneficiary may undertake a business or income generation venture. Under the inter-caste marriage scheme, Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh would be given to undertake any kind of business or to start any income generation project.

The Assam Government announced that it will give provide assistance under an inter-caste marriage scheme. The beneficiary may undertake a business or income generation venture. Under the inter-caste marriage scheme, 10,000 to 5 lakh would be provided to undertake any kind of business or to start any income generation project.

Who Are Eligible For The Scheme?

Under the inter-caste marriage, one spouse must belong to general cate and the other to Scheduled Caste. The marriage has to be solemnised between April 2019 and March 2021, and the couple's annual income should not exceed 5 lakh. The last date for application is December 3, 2021.

Impact of Education On Inter-Caste Marriage

According to the report published in Business Standard, only 5.8 per cent of Indian marriages were inter-caste, according to Census 2011, a rate that has remained unchanged over 40 years. Such schemes that provide financial assistance to the inter-caste couple considerably encourage social integration. It also helps break societal norms that help one look beyond caste.

Also Read : Stones hurled at groom for riding Mare despite police protection

