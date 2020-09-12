Arunachal Pradesh: CM Treks 24 Km For 11 Hours To Meet Residents Of Remote Village

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, trekked 24 kilometres for nearly 11 hours in order to meet the residents of a remote village located at a height of 14,500 feet above sea level.

The 41-year old CM was accompanied by just one security officer and some villagers when he trekked through mountain terrains and forests to reach Luguthang village, 97 km from Tawang. Khandu is currently touring his home constituency Mukto in Tawang district. Calling it an "experience of a lifetime," Khandu said in a tweet on Thursday, September 10, "A 24 km trek, 11 hrs of fresh air and mother nature at her best; crossing Karpu La (16000 ft) to reach Luguthang (14500 ft) in Tawang district. A paradise untouched."

Luguthang has just 10 households and a population of 58. The village is mainly inhabited by Brokpas, a nomadic tribe, who are mainly engaged in yak rearing. They spend summer around the Himalayas in search of grazing grounds for their yaks and return back to lower ares during harsh winter. The CM spent two nights at the village, which is inaccessible by roads. "Had a review meeting with Luguthang villagers to ensure that benefits of every flagship programme reaches the last man standing in forward areas," the CM tweeted after he returned on September 8.

Had a review meeting with Luguthang villagers to ensure that benefits of every flagship programme reaches the last man standing in forward areas. pic.twitter.com/06EstVSbWg — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 10, 2020

