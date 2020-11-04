Northeast India

Assam Govt Deports Back 42 Bangladeshi Nationals Staying Illegally In India

Reports highlighted that these immigrants were staying at different detention centers in the state for the past two or three years.

The Logical Indian Crew
Assam   |   4 Nov 2020 5:43 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credits: Hindustan Times

The Assam government on Monday, November 3, deported 42 Bangladeshi nationals who had illegally entered India and were residing in the north-eastern state without valid documents.

According to reports, the Bangladeshi nationals, including 33 men and nine women, were deported from an international border point at Sutarkandi in Assam's Karimganj district.

Karimganj district Superintendent of Police, Mayank Kumar, stated that these illegal immigrants came from nine districts of Assam.

"The Bangladeshi nationals are coming from nine districts of the Assam. Out of 42, eight are from Cachar and three from Karimganj district. 25 Bangladeshi nationals have been brought through the Government Railway Police, Guwahati. They were detained 2-3 years back under the Foreigners' Act. We have deported them through legal procedures," he said, reported India Today.

Reports also pointed out that these immigrants were staying at different detention centres in the state for the past two or three years. The Foreigners' Tribunal had declared them illegal foreigners. SP Kumar said that the Bangladeshi nationals were detained under the Foreigners' Act and were deported through legal procedures.

"The Bangladeshi nationals were deported at 2.30 pm following coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocol and other formalities," he added.

Earlier, in May and July last year, the Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam government had deported 50 Bangladeshi nationals.

