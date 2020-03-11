Zomato Delivery Personnel Suffers Fracture After Restaurant Staff Assault Him Over Delay In Pickup

A 25-year-old Zomato delivery personnel, identified as Jagdeesh, was brutally assaulted by an eatery owner and his staff with potato crates in Bellandur, Bengaluru on Sunday, March 8.

He was beaten up due to a delay in picking up a tea parcel for delivery.

The man suffered a hairline fracture in the spine and the doctors have prescribed him to take bed rest and avoid riding two-wheeler vehicle for a while.

Bangalore Mirror reported that he is the sole breadwinner of his family and makes nearly Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,700 per day but now he has been advised rest for several months.

He had recently bought a new motorcycle in order to do his job efficiently.

Assaulted For The Delay In Arrival

On Sunday, March 8, at around 9 am in the morning, the man was assigned an order by Zomato to pick up a parcel of tea from the Flying Cup Restaurant, Bellandur Gate on Sarjapura Road and deliver it to a customer.

The company's rules state that delivery personnel have a 45-minute window to pick up the order and deliver it to the customer. Jagdeesh said that he spent around 20 minutes to have breakfast before he arrived to collect the parcel.

On arriving at the restaurant and explaining that the tea had gone cold he was rebuked by the restaurant staff for the delay. He was then asked to wait for another 20 minutes.

When he noticed that the tea flask which kept on the side, he informed the staff that he had to leave and reached for the flask. At that point, three men ambushed him with potato crates.



Jagdeesh fell down from the blow and was unable to get up. He then called a friend for help, who arrived at the restaurant and rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

Zomato responded on the issue saying that they "are already looking into it on priority. Please be assured that we are taking all the necessary measures to ensure our delivery partner is receiving the necessary medical care".





The Logical Indian Take



Delivery personnel have to work against all odds, be it rain, extreme heat or cold, and avoid traffic to deliver the food fast and fresh.

While we understand that this is their job, it doesn't allow one to feel entitled to punish them unlawfully, the way we want.

While all we do is receive the food, often rebuking and seldom praising them, we know very little about the lives of these men. To support their livelihood, many of them work gruelling hours.

A fractured spine is too big a price to pay for getting the tea cold. Nothing gives anyone the right to abuse, assault and beat up another man, no matter what the situation.



Also Read: Zomato Slapped With Rs 1 Lakh Fine After Chennai Office Found To Be Breeding Ground For Mosquitoes

