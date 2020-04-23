We Have Zero Test Kits, Centre Creating 'Health Hazard' For Us: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, April 22, lashed out at the central government for sending defective test kits to the state. Mamata Banerjee slammed ICMR for pushing the state into uncertainty over the future of COVID-19 tests.



She claimed that initially Bengal was not supplied with test kits and later the state was given faulty kits. The kits had been withdrawn by ICMR leaving zero kits with the state.

Banerjee pointed the finger at the defective kits provided by the ICMR for the lower number of tests in Bengal and blamed the centre for the "health Hazard".

"Now all the rapid kits are being withdrawn because they are defective. Whose fault is it? There are three types of kits. One is the rapid test kit which has been withdrawn because it's faulty. Next is the RT-PCR kits, these are also being withdrawn. Third type is antigen kits and we don't have it in Bengal. Then where are the kits in our hand?" Banerjee said in a press conference at the state secretariat.

On April 22, the State Health Department took the matter to Twitter.