Posters Shaming Accused Anti-CAA Protesters To Stay As Yogi Govt Decides To Challenge Allahabad HC Order

Going against the Allahabad High Court's order, the Uttar Pradesh Government has decided not to take down the defamatory hoardings featuring names, addresses and images of those accused of damaging public property during the anti-CAA protests.

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, media advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told ANI that they were examining the Allahabad High Court order. "It is being examined on what basis the order was passed to remove the posters. Our experts are examining it," NDTV reported.

Political activist Sadaf Jafar retired IPS officer SR Darapuri, Shia cleric Maulana Saif Abbas, activist and poet Deepak Kabir and human rights defender Mohammed Shoaib were among those who were named and shamed publicly. The Allahabad High Court on Monday had directed the state government to remove the hoardings by March 16, calling it profoundly unjust and an encroachment on the personal liberty of people.

An official from Chief Minister Adityanath's office had confirmed that the hoardings were placed based on his directions. State's Law Minister Brijesh Pathak had informed that the state government would challenge the HC order in the Supreme Court. He said that the government is awaiting a nod from the lawyers.

"The Government will exercise its legal power to ensure that people who had taken law in their hands and damaged property are punished," the minister said. He also claimed that some people were trying to manipulate and blackmail the government and assured that they would not succeed.

The state government had questioned the role of the HC and claimed that the matter had 'erred in invoking public interest jurisdiction'. In response, the judges said, 'Courts are meant to impart justice, and no court can shut its eyes if a public injustice is happening just before it'.

Pulling up the state government, the HC said that the issue was 'not about personal injury' to the people named, but the 'injury caused to the precious constitutional value and its shameless depiction by the administration'.

A senior official in the law department also said that "the government seems to be in no mood to buckle down to the pressure and therefore is looking for all the options."

Vijay Bahadur Pathak, state general secretary, proudly claimed that it is a win-win situation for the party as by putting up the hoardings, the government has communicated the message that it will not tolerate any nonsense.

CM's media adviser, Mritunjay Kumar, in a tweet, said, "The high court order on removing the posters of the rioters should be understood in the right perspective. Only their poster can be removed, not the cases filed against them."

The hoardings were put up by the state administration despite the Supreme Court asking the state government in January to reply to a petition against their move to confiscate the property of people who protested against the CAA last month.

Parwaiz Arif Titu, a lawyer who had filed a petition in the apex court had asked the Supreme Court to order a judicial probe into the violence that took place during protests against the CAA in UP.

Uttar Pradesh had seen intense protests against the CAA in December last year, and as many as 22 people had died in the protests. After the violent demonstrations, Yogi Adityanath had said that he would take 'badla' (revenge) from all those who were 'captured in video and CCTV footage' for causing damage to public property.

Also Read: "Damage Already Done": Activist Sadaf Jafar On Allahabad HC's Orders To Remove Hoardings Naming Accused In Anti-CAA Protests



