Coronavirus Lockdown: Yogi Adityanath Government Launches Community Kitchens, Doorstep Delivery Of Essentials

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown India's most populous state, Uttar Pradesh had a set of challenges to deal with.

The Uttar Pradesh government, to make people stay at home, had to ensure that they are provided with everything which deters them from taking the streets.

To comfort the panic-stricken people, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district authorities and other departments the doorstep-delivery of ration in the entire state.

Reportedly, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of APC (Agricultural Production Commissioner) to arrange and deliver the civil supplies.

The state government has deployed over 12,000 mobile vans, e-rickshaws, handcarts for the delivery.

Speaking to the media, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, said that the Chief Minister was personally ensuring the availability of essential commodities for the people. He also informed that several medicines shops had started distance-marking to prevent over-crowding.

In a bid to contain the deadly virus through spitting, the government has also banned pan masala and gutkha in the state. To help the weaker sections of the society cope with the lockdown, the government has also launched community kitchens.

The Chief Secretary said that wherever large quantities of safe food can be prepared whether it is a hotel, mid-day meal institutions, temples or gurudwaras, will be used to provide food to the poor and the stranded.

The community kitchens began partially on Thursday but became fully functional on Friday. The official also informed that the Chief Minister has also directed that public address systems be fitted on government vehicles so that people could be made aware of the government decisions.

Hinting at the lockdown violators and miscreants, Awasthi also said that 1,788 FIRs had been lodged for violation of the lockdown and 5,592 persons had been fined.

The state police officials are working day and night to keep the situation from going out of hand.

Reportedly, the emergency number 112 in Uttar Pradesh has received more than 4,000 calls in the past two days regarding food, medicines and emergency supplies and the police are toiling hard to ensure that the people are provided with essentials throughout the lockdown.

