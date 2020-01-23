'Shameless Men Sleeping Under Quilt While Women Made To Protest': UP CM's Sexist Take On Shaheen Bagh

In an extremely sexist remark, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, said that the men of Shaheen Bagh were "sleeping under the quilt while women have been pushed forward."

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kanpur, the CM said that these people do not have the courage to participate in the protests themselves as they know that if they involve in vandalism, their property will be seized.



Questioning where the men were, CM Adityanath said, "They started making the women sit on the roads. The children have been made to sit. It's such a big crime that the men are comfortably sleeping under the quilt at home and the women are made to sit on the roads. It is shameful."

Women across Delhi's Shaheen Bagh and Lucknow, along with their children, have been leading the protest against the CAA, calling it discriminatory act against the Muslim community.

As the protests intensify in Uttar Pradesh, CM Adityanath issued another threat to those who are protesting. "Those who raise 'Azadi' slogans, will face sedition charges," he said, claiming that raising such slogans was 'conspiring' against India.



Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur: If anyone will raise slogans of Azadi in the name of protest, it will amount to sedition & the govt will take strict action. It can't be accepted. People can't be allowed to conspire against India from Indian soil. pic.twitter.com/r5lLhdKO6w — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2020

Uttar Pradesh has seen the most violent protests against the CAA, with the police detaining and brutally torturing not only activists but also minors. As many as 20 people have lost their lives in the protests.

The CM also said that protesting peacefully is everyone's right, however, if a person causes damage to public property, the government will recover the damage by seizing the person's property.





