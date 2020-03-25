Hours After PM Modi's Lockdown Announcement, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Holds Ritual In Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in an early morning ritual in Ayodhya, less than 12 hours after PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. The ritual involved shifting the idol of Lord Ram to a temporary structure made of fibre from a tin shed inside the Ram Janmabhoomi (birthplace).

Till the temple is built at the site, the idol will remain at the temporary structure, NDTV reported. Yogi Adityanath tweeted, calling the ritual on the first day of Navratri.

अयोध्या करती है आह्वान...



भव्य राम मंदिर के निर्माण का पहला चरण आज सम्पन्न हुआ, मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु श्री राम त्रिपाल से नए आसन पर विराजमान...



मानस भवन के पास एक अस्थायी ढांचे में 'रामलला' की मूर्ति को स्थानांतरित किया।



भव्य मंदिर के निर्माण हेतु ₹11 लाख का चेक भेंट किया। pic.twitter.com/PWiAX8BQRR — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 25, 2020

While it was reported that the ceremony could have been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yogi Adityanath chose to go ahead with it anyway, with at least 20 people attending the ritual.



Visuals showed the CM offering prayers along with many prominent saints from the town along with senior government officials including Ayodhya's district magistrate and the police chief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the nation to stay at home and avoid gatherings to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The Home Ministry had said that "all places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception."

PM Modi too tweeted this morning. "We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace. The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances," PM Modi wrote.



We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a New Year as per our traditional calendar.



Greetings on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.



May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020





We are marking these festivals at a time when our nation is battling the COVID-19 menace.



The celebrations will not be like they are usually but they will strengthen our resolve to overcome our circumstances.



May we keep working to fight COVID-19 together. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

India is under lockdown - all flights and trains have been stopped, except for the movement of essential services and items. The entry of pilgrims into has been already banned by the Ayodhya administration till April 2.



Also Read: Coronavirus Infected 1 Lakh People In 67 Days, Next 2 Lakh In Just 15 Days: WHO