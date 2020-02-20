'If Someone Is Coming To Die, How Can He Be Alive': Yogi Adityanath On Deaths In UP During Anti-CAA Protests

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday, February 19, said that those who were killed in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests in the state were shot by rioters and nothing could have saved them as they had come with a death wish.

"Agar koi marne ke liye aa hi raha hai to woh zinda kahan se ho jaayega (If someone is coming with an intent to die, then how will the person remain alive?)," Adityanath said in the state assembly in Lucknow.

He said that no one was killed due to police firing and that instead of criticising the UP Police, they should be appreciated. "No one has died from police bullets. All those who died have died of bullets from rioters. If someone goes to the street with the intent to shoot people, then either he dies, or a cop dies," he added.

He also came down heavily on those who have been protesting against the new citizenship law in Uttar Pradesh for the past one month.

"Azaadi slogans are being raised. What 'azaadi'? Do we have to work towards Jinnah's (Mohammad Ali Jinnah) dream or do we have to work towards Gandhi's dream?" he said.

He added that while he would support any democratic protests, his government would strictly deal with those indulging in violence. Adityanath also lashed out at opposition parties for supporting the anti-CAA protests. He said Samajwadi Party and Congress who have insulted the Constitution are today trying to preach them Constitution.

Nearly 20 people had died during the anti-CAA protests across the state. However, Adityanath's remarks that no deaths occurred in the state due to police firing is in contrast to the statements made by UP police. In Bijnor district, the police had come on record and said that they had opened fire after an anti-CAA protest took a violent turn.

"When one of our constables moved ahead to take back the gun that was snatched, a member of the crowd opened fire at him. He had a narrow escape. In retaliatory, self-defence firing, the rioter was shot at," Bijnor Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Tyagi had told NDTV.

