[WATCH] Amid Delhi Violence, Yamuna Vihar Residents Form Human Chain To Escort School Children Safely

By :  Sumanti Sen  
Delhi   |   Published : 26 Feb 2020 7:00 AM GMT
Image Credit: News18

Scores of people took to Twitter to share the video, appreciating the act and stressing that police were nowhere to be seen.

Even as the national capital continues to burn, certain acts of compassion have restored our faith in humanity.

Amid the violent communal clashes in many parts of Delhi, a video showing Yamuna Vihar residents forming a human chain around some school children has gone viral. The residents form a human chain to ensure that the children were escorted safely.

"Watch video from Yamuna Vihar Men forming a human chain to safely escort school girls to safe place!

No police No Force to Save them, they are on their oScores of people took to Twitter to share the video, appreciating the act and stressing that police were nowhere to be seen.wn now," tweeted a user Arunima.

"This is happening now at Yamuna Vihar in East Delhi.

Locals form a human chain to escort schoolchildren to safety.

Police is nowhere to be seen. Remember this is Delhi, barely 20 kms north of Hyderabad house, the site of Modi-Trump joint statement an hour or so back," Bodhisattva Sen Roy.

Also Read: Delhi Violence: Disturbing Image Of Muslim Man Beaten-Up By Mob Goes Viral

